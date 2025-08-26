Shalimar shootout: notorious accused injured as accomplices open fire on Police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police came under fire in Shalimar Police Station’s jurisdiction when a raiding team was suddenly attacked by armed suspects.

The incident created panic in the area, though no police official was harmed, while an arrested accused sustained injuries.

A police official told APP on Tuesday that the team was escorting accused Asim Jahangir to Green Area for identification of his accomplices when the firing occurred. He said the accused was on physical remand in case number 850 registered at Shalimar Police Station, involving charges of attacking police and other serious offences.

He said as the team reached Green Area, the accomplices of the accused opened indiscriminate fire, bursting a tire of the police van. However, timely protective measures by the officers ensured their safety and prevented any loss of life.

He added that the arrested accused, Asim Jahangir, came under fire and received injuries. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

According to police, Asim Jahangir is a hardened and record-holder criminal wanted in 19 different cases, including police assault, robberies, attempted murder, and other heinous crimes.

Following the incident, DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq took notice and formed special teams to trace and arrest the attackers. Police sources said raids were being conducted at various locations to apprehend the accused’s accomplices, who would soon be brought to justice.

DIG Tariq said that an attack on police is an intolerable act and those involved will not be spared under any circumstances. He reaffirmed that ICT Police is fully prepared to face all threats to ensure the safety of citizens’ lives and property./APP-rzr-mkz