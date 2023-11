(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Railway administration has decided to extend the Shalimar Express (27Up-28Dn) on its designated route Karachi-Lahore-Karachi via Multan and Faisalabad for one more month.

According to a PR spokesperson on Wednesday, the decision would be applicable with an immediate effect, to facilitate travelers.