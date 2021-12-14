Shallow fog likely in certain areas of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The regional meteorological center Peshawar has forecast cold and partly cloudy weather in most parts of the province while very cold in the hilly areas during the next 24 hours.

However rain is expected in Chitral, Dir Upper and Lower, Shangla, Swat, Malakand Bunner, Kohistan, Torghar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Battagram and Kurram districts, says the daily report of the center issued here on Tuesday morning.

Snowfall is also expected in the hilly areas, Moreover, shallow fog is likely to occur in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi and DI Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the province.

On Tuesday, the lowest minimum temperature-05°C was recorded in Kalam.