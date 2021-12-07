Shallow fog likely in certain places of KP: Met

Regional meteorological centre Peshawar has forecast cold and dry cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional meteorological centre Peshawar has forecast cold and dry cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

However, shallow fog is likely to occur over Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan, Swabi and D.

I Khan districts in the morning hours, says the daily report of the centre issued here on Tuesday morning.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the province.

Light rain occurred at isolated places in Malakand division. Rain recorded in Kalam, Malam Jabba and Pashat Bajaur 01 mm each.

On Tuesday lowest temperature -04 �C was recorded in Kalam.