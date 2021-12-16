Shallow fog predicted for certain areas of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar has predicted shallow fog over the plains of certain areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the next 24 hours.

However, cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province while very cold in the hilly areas, said the regional meteorological center in its daily Thursday morning's report.

It says that shallow fog is expected in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Nowshera, Swabi and DI Khan districts.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather prevailed over most parts of the province while very cold in the hilly areas. The report said that rain and snowfall occurred in Kurram district during the last 24 hours and the lowest minimum temperature-10°C was recorded at Kalam on Thursday.