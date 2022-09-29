UrduPoint.com

Shallow Westerly Wave Affecting Upper Parts; Rain Likely At Isolated Places:PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has indicated chances of rain-wind/thunderstorm for isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the next 24 hours as a result of a shallow westerly wave affecting the extreme upper parts.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

However, a shallow westerly wave was affecting extreme upper parts of the country.

Mainly dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the country, while hot in central and southern parts.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Gilgit Baltistan: Babusar 02mm, Astore, Skardu 01, Kashmir: Garhi Dupatta 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Sibbi 40 C and Khanpur 39 C.

