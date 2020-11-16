Shallwani calls for following footsetps of people done outstanding job in education sector

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Administrator Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Monday said it is imperative to follow the people who had done remarkable job in education sector so as to encourage others for development of the sector.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation would continue taking measures to applaud these people, the administrator remarked while addressing a ceremony to name road in Khayaban e Saadi in Clifton after Sister Berchmans who served the education sector.

It may be noted here the KMC gave approval for naming the road after Sister Berchmans on October 21.

According to a resolution, the decision was taken to acknowledge services of Sister Berchmans. The KMC is competent to name roads after prominent personalities under sections 85 and 86 of Sindh Local Government Act 2010.

Speaking on services of Sister Berchman, the administrator said that she was born in 1929 in Iceland and joined Convent of Jesus Marry school in 1951 before coming to Pakistan in 1953 at the age of 24.

"She served as educationalist in Karachi, Lahore and Marri till the age of 60. She had also done remarkable job as principal of CJMS. Thousands of students got education from Sister Berchman and she was awarded Sitara e Quaid e Azam by Pakistan government in 2012," Shallwani said.

He added that Sister Berchman was also recognized at international level which is indeed pride for us.

He said that the purpose of naming the road after Sister Berchman is to pay her rich tribute and inform the coming generation about her great services.

Shallwani said that Pakistan's soft image was emerged at international level owing to Sister Berchman's brilliance.

He said that her footsteps would surely help the teachers to uplift education sector in the country.