Shallwani expresses willingness to support Akhuwat 's low cost housing program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Wednesday met with founder Akhuwat Foundation Dr. Muhammad Amjad Saqib and expressed his willingness to support the extension of low cost housing projects.

Dr. Saqib briefed the secretary about Prime Minister's Low Cost Housing Scheme for provision of interest free loans to the poor and vulnerable segments of the society.

Sallwani extended his support for further extension of the interest free loan program and directed the concerned to prepare a summary in this regard.

In the first phase, housing ministry had provided Rs 5 billion to the Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance.

Furthermore, Rs 2 billion were also provided to the Akhuwat Islamic Microfinance.

During the course of meeting, Iftikhar Ali Shallwani desired that this initiative should be continued as the loan is interest free and the amount of installments is very low and affordable.

Shallwani said the projects of Akhuwat would be very helpful for the people who dream to have their own house across the country.

He said that due to the steep escalation in the prices of the raw material, the cost of the interest free loan must be increased to facilitate the masses.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Housing and other officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting.