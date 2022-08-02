UrduPoint.com

Shallwani For Completing Model Prison Project Within Stipulated Time

Umer Jamshaid Published August 02, 2022 | 08:54 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Secretary for Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani met with PWD Director General Zaheer Ahmed Warriach on Tuesday and discussed matters pertaining to under construction model prison.

The secretary directed DG PWD to complete and deliver the project in stipulated time, said a news release.

He further directed to resolve the project related issues urgently by engaging relevant stakeholders

