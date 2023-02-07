Shallwani for demolishing illegal structures in govt residences

Federal Secretary for Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Tuesday directed the officials concerned to start an anti-encroachment drive to immediately demolish the illegally structures in the government residences of the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary for Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Tuesday directed the officials concerned to start an anti-encroachment drive to immediately demolish the illegally structures in the government residences of the Federal Capital.

He issued directives during a meeting with the senior officers of the Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Capital Development Authority, said a news release.

CDA Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz and Director General Estate Office Ghulam Sarwar were also present during the meeting.

The secretary said that encroachments in Islamabad were increasing gradually undermining the beauty of the planned city and causing inconvenience to the public.

Iftikhar Shallwani also emphasized to restore footpaths to their original condition which was fully supported by the Chairman CDA and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

During the meeting, Ghulam Sarwar apprised the officials regarding the implementation status of recommendations made by National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works regarding the issues pertaining to additional construction and subletting of federal government owned residential accommodations.

He also briefed about the recent survey being conducted by the ministry and said the final notices had already been issued to the residents of the government residences by the Estate office for extra construction inside the courtyard/rooftops by disturbing the original map of the building.