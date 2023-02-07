UrduPoint.com

Shallwani For Demolishing Illegal Structures In Govt Residences

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 08:48 PM

Shallwani for demolishing illegal structures in govt residences

Federal Secretary for Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Tuesday directed the officials concerned to start an anti-encroachment drive to immediately demolish the illegally structures in the government residences of the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Secretary for Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani Tuesday directed the officials concerned to start an anti-encroachment drive to immediately demolish the illegally structures in the government residences of the Federal Capital.

He issued directives during a meeting with the senior officers of the Capital Territory (ICT) administration and Capital Development Authority, said a news release.

CDA Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz and Director General Estate Office Ghulam Sarwar were also present during the meeting.

The secretary said that encroachments in Islamabad were increasing gradually undermining the beauty of the planned city and causing inconvenience to the public.

Iftikhar Shallwani also emphasized to restore footpaths to their original condition which was fully supported by the Chairman CDA and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad.

During the meeting, Ghulam Sarwar apprised the officials regarding the implementation status of recommendations made by National Assembly Standing Committee on Housing and Works regarding the issues pertaining to additional construction and subletting of federal government owned residential accommodations.

He also briefed about the recent survey being conducted by the ministry and said the final notices had already been issued to the residents of the government residences by the Estate office for extra construction inside the courtyard/rooftops by disturbing the original map of the building.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Capital Development Authority Government Housing

Recent Stories

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey ..

Aftershocks on Decline After Earthquakes in Turkey, Syria - European Seismologis ..

4 minutes ago
 A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

A missing SUP activist found dumped in Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Com ..

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce SM Tanveer, APTMA discus ..

4 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for conse ..

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman for consensus on 'Charter of Economy'

4 minutes ago
 Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Ru ..

Lavrov Invites Malian Foreign Minister to Visit Russia in Coming Months

4 minutes ago
 Punjab University (PU) awards PhD degrees

Punjab University (PU) awards PhD degrees

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.