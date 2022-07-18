UrduPoint.com

Shallwani For Early Completion Of Islamabad High Court Building

Sumaira FH Published July 18, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Monday directed Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak-PWD) to complete the remaining work of Islamabad High Court (IHC) building at earliest as the project had already got delayed due to unavoidable reasons

The secretary issued these directives to the concerned during a visit of under construction IHC building.

Registrar IHC, Farhan Aziz Khawaja and Director General PWD Zaheer Ahmed Warriach also accompanied the secretary.

The purpose of the visit was to inspect the construction of the new building of IHC which was in its final stages.

Shallwani applauded the efforts and work of Pak-PWD and warned stern action in case of delay in the project as no compromise would be made on delaying the project, said a news release.

They were briefed about the new IT Block and other main features of the IHC building and apprised about the speedy work process being done on the building and informed that the project would be completed very soon.

The Registrar IHC also showed satisfaction over the construction work done so far and emphasized to ensure the completion of remaining work at earliest.

