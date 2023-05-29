Shallwani hails FGEHA for timely providing 400 apartments' possession

Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Monday appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) for timely providing the 400 apartments' possession to the allottees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Secretary, Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Monday appreciated the efforts of the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) for timely providing the 400 apartments' possession to the allottees.

During a visit to Scheme-33, Gulzar-e-Hijri, Karachi, he directed the concerned to timely complete the project and hand over the residential plots to the allottees as well, said a news release.

Iftikhar Shallwani also inspected initiatives undertaken by the Authority to provide affordable housing options to the people of Karachi.

He was briefed on the progress made so far, challenges faced and future plans for the ongoing project.

Iftikhar Shallwani emphasized the need for more such projects for the people of Karachi, adding that the importance of providing quality housing options to the masses and directed the project director to ensure that the necessary infrastructure and facilities were in place for the residents.

He also assured his full support and cooperation in their future endeavours.