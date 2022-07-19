UrduPoint.com

Shallwani Stresses Accelerating Green Enclave Project's Pace

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 10:59 PM

Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on Tuesday directed the concerned to accelerate the pace of Green Enclave project, Bhara Kahu for delivering the plots to awaiting allottees in the shortest possible time

He issued these directives during a visit to Green Enclave 1 & 2, Bhara Kahu, Kashmir Avenue Apartments, Sector G-13 Islamabad along with Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Authority Tariq Rashid.

Shallwani was briefed on the progress of work on the Green Enclave project that is situated in Bhara Kahu. He said that allottees' trust and hopes in the department needed to be maintained through efficacy and by meeting deadlines.

He also said that special attention should be paid to gardening activities to create a pleasant environment in the Green Enclave.

While visiting Kashmir Avenue Apartments, Sector G-13, Islamabad, the secretary was apprised about the work done so far.

Shallwani showed concern over the work being suspended by the contractor due to the steep escalation in the prices of the raw materials.

He directed Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA) to take all the necessary actions to deliver the project on time.

He said that the timely completion of the project without compromising the quality must be done in order to provide modern residential facilities to employees in the shortest possible time.

