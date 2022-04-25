'Shalwar Kameez'-an amalgamation of modernity, tradition attracts Eid shoppers

The traditional Shalwar Kameez and Kurta, an amalgamation of modernity and traditions and was being offered by different local and international bands were attracting men and boys in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where shopping spree continued till late night

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) :The traditional Shalwar Kameez and Kurta, an amalgamation of modernity and traditions and was being offered by different local and international bands were attracting men and boys in Khyber Pakthunkhwa where shopping spree continued till late night.

Known as city of rich culture and traditions, Peshawari Shalwar Kameez and Kurtas with rich embroidery work are being sold like a hot cake in city. All major markets in the city and cantonment, Qissa Khawani, University Road, Meena Bazaars, Faqirabad, Shafi Market and others are flooded with customers selecting appropriate suits for themselves and love ones for joys occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Top national fabric designers have introduced new varieties of 'shalwar Kameez and kurta pajamas' having colourful designs while 15 to 50 percent discount offers by the vendors are attracting Eid shoppers of others districts in droves in Peshawar.

"Shalwar Kameez's cotton suit is my favorite item and my Eid seems incomplete without it," Rafique Khan, a resident of Pabbi said, adding he is preferring it due to its comfort level and sense of coldness during summer.

Shalwar kameez with traditional Peshawari Chappal had widely been recognized as the symbol of traditions and culture of Pakistan especially of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and majority of people in this region prefer it on Eid and wedding functions.

"I came from Nowshera to buy readymade Shalwar Kameez suits for my sons for Eid ul Fitr celebrations as its prices is comparatively low here than in my city," Haider Zaman, a resident of Wapda Town told APP at Deans Trade Centre.

The readymade Shalwar Kurta suits outlets draw low income groups and Govt employees in substantial numbers as they can easily save Rs1500 being paid to tailor for stitching.

Haider said that he had also purchased two Shawlar Kurta for his orphan relatives that would double his joys, adding that readymade Shawar Kameez and Kurta being offered in lucrative market of Peshawar are cost effective and save time of the consumers.