Shalwar Kameez, Colorful Bangles Dominate Eid Shopping Trends: Report
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Eid ul Fiter fervor grips the nation as vibrant colours and bustling markets signal the start of festive celebrations, where intricately designed shalwar kameez and colorful bangles emerge as the season's most sought-after items.
The traditional attire of Shalwar Kameez and colorful bangles have taken center stage, dominating the shopping trends across the country, said a report aired by ptv news.
" The demand for intricately designed Shalwar Kameez and vibrant bangles has skyrocketed, with shoppers flocking to markets and shopping malls to pick up the latest designs and trends", said shopkeepers.
The report highlighted the bustling markets of Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Peshawar, Quetta, and Islamabad, where shoppers are eagerly snapping up the traditional attire, making Shalwar Kameez and colorful bangles the most sought-after items this Eid.
"We have sold out most of our branded Shalwar Kameez collections, including popular designer, a shopkeeper at a popular clothing store in Lahore".
Another shopkeeper from Karachi's Tariq Road market added, "this Eid, we have seen a huge demand for traditional Shalwar Kameez with intricate embroidery and patterns, adding, fershi shalwar kameez is also a popular trend among youngsters.
The high demand for both branded and local Shalwar Kameez has resulted in a surge in sales, with many shopkeepers reporting a significant increase in business compared to previous years.
"Bangles are an essential part of any Eid celebration," said a shopkeeper at a popular bangle store.
"No Eid is complete without them. We have a wide range of designs and colors, and customers are snapping them up quickly."
"Bangles are always a part of women's shopping, especially during Eid," added a customer at the market. "I buy bangles every year, and this time I am looking for something special, maybe some intricate glasswork or sparkling stones."
Young girls, in particular, were excited about the latest fashion trends. "I am looking for a fancy Fershi Shalwar Kameez with matching bangles," said a student at a local college.
"I want to look stylish and elegant on Eid day with matching bangles with my shalwar dress."
"I love the new collection of bangles with charms and tassels," added a school student. "I am buying a few pairs to match my Eid outfit."
