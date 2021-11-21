'Sham-e- Faiz' organized to pay homage to Faiz Ahmed Faiz

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :A programme titled 'Sham-e-Faiz' was organized at the Arts Council of Pakistan –Karachi to pay homage to famous poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

The event was attended by various musicians, music directors, and singers including fans of Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

On the occasion, Singer Ghania Shah received appreciation from the audience by singing various poetries of Faiz Ahmed Faiz along with the musical group.

She also recited Allama Iqbal's poetry in the Sham-e-Faiz event.