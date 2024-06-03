Sham-e-Qawwali Held At Alhamra
Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Pakistan’s land is enriched with the profound teachings of Sufi saints, and the Qawwali tradition has
served as a vital medium for expressing these spiritual messages.
The Alhamra's mission is to uphold the authenticity of Qawwali. The "Sham-e-Qawwali" event
organised by Alhamra was aimed to educate the younger generation about the profound humanity
and spirituality conveyed by Sufi saints, said a spokesperson here on Monday.
The event featured Qawwal, Najmuddin, and Saifuddin, who along with their ensemble,
showcased their exceptional talent.
Chairman of Alhamra Razi Ahmed expressed that the programme's goal was to promote love, peace,
and brotherhood within the community. He emphasized that Qawwali, an 800-year-old tradition initiated by Amir Khusro, was created to bring the Sufi message to the masses.
Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid said that Qawwali imparts messages of morality, self-purification, and the recognition of oneself and the Creator, making it a highly esteemed art form.
The audience thoroughly enjoyed the mesmerizing performances, leaving Alhamra with radiant smiles and cherished memories of a delightful evening.
