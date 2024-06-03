Open Menu

Sham-e-Qawwali Held At Alhamra

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Sham-e-Qawwali held at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) Pakistan’s land is enriched with the profound teachings of Sufi saints, and the Qawwali tradition has

served as a vital medium for expressing these spiritual messages.

The Alhamra's mission is to uphold the authenticity of Qawwali. The "Sham-e-Qawwali" event

organised by Alhamra was aimed to educate the younger generation about the profound humanity

and spirituality conveyed by Sufi saints, said a spokesperson here on Monday.

The event featured Qawwal, Najmuddin, and Saifuddin, who along with their ensemble,

showcased their exceptional talent.

Chairman of Alhamra Razi Ahmed expressed that the programme's goal was to promote love, peace,

and brotherhood within the community. He emphasized that Qawwali, an 800-year-old tradition initiated by Amir Khusro, was created to bring the Sufi message to the masses.

Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid said that Qawwali imparts messages of morality, self-purification, and the recognition of oneself and the Creator, making it a highly esteemed art form.

The audience thoroughly enjoyed the mesmerizing performances, leaving Alhamra with radiant smiles and cherished memories of a delightful evening.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rashid Event Love

Recent Stories

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

Finance Minister vows to improve tax collection

45 minutes ago
 Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Supe ..

Namibia Beats Oman in Thrilling T20 World Cup Super Over

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi acquitted in two cases related to Haqeeqi Azadi ..

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebrat ..

U.S. Ambassador Blome at 20th Anniversary Celebration of English Access Program

3 hours ago

Experience 120FPS gaming with Infinix GT 20 Pro –available in Pakistan now!

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Nikah case transferred to another court

3 hours ago
Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

Mazik Global Pakistan Launches AI Innovation Hub

3 hours ago
 Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagra ..

Azam Khan removes all photos, videos from Instagram

4 hours ago
 Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touch ..

Mahira Khan mesmerizes fans by sharing heart-touching moments of personal life o ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 June 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan