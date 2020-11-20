UrduPoint.com
Sham Elections Can't Affect Kashmir's Disputed Status: Inqilabi

Sumaira FH 20 minutes ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :The Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi has said that the so-called District Development Council (DDC) elections in the territory hold no significance for the oppressed Kashmiri people, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar said that by holding such sham elections, India had always hoodwinked the international community. He added that the disputed status of Kashmir could not be affected by such elections.

He said, under the guise of these elections, India is in fact trying to divert the attention of the international community from its atrocities, massacres and serious human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that history had shown that the people of IIOJK had always rejected the farcical elections.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi deplored that genocide of Kashmiris was going on in the territory to change its Muslim majority status into a minority.

He said that for the purpose Indian citizens were being settled in the territory.

He called upon the international community to play its role in curbing the widespread human rights violations by Indian forces in IIOJK and appealed to the United Nations to resolve the lingering dispute according to its resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

Abdul Samad Inqalabi said that lasting peace and stability could not be established in South Asia unless the Kashmir dispute was resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

More Stories From Pakistan

