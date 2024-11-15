Open Menu

Sham IIoJK Elections Not An Alternative To Plebiscite: Noon

Muhammad Irfan Published November 15, 2024 | 07:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Kashmir , Rana Qasim Noon, expressed strong condemnation on Friday, stating that the so-called elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) and the puppet government imposed by India are not a legitimate substitute for the long-awaited plebiscite.

Addressing a news conference flanked by MNA Dr Tariq Fazal Ch, he reiterated that the only viable resolution to the Kashmir dispute is through a plebiscite, as outlined in international law and supported by relevant resolutions.

He stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had faced defeat in the recent sham elections in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, despite taking various measures.

He emphasized that the true leadership of Kashmir remains imprisoned, including Yasin Malik, Chairman of the Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), who is on a hunger strike in prison.

Discussing the recent visit to Azad Kashmir, he stated that a delegation from the Kashmir Committee had toured AJK, including Muzaffarabad. He emphasized the inseparable bond between Kashmir and Pakistan and revealed the formation of sub-committees to highlight the Kashmir issue on the global platform. He called on the international community to take action toward resolving the dispute.

Qasim Noon called on the United Nations to intervene and resolve the long-standing Kashmir issue, which remains unresolved. He condemned India’s human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir, comparing them to Israel’s actions in Gaza, and urged the UN to take action to stop these violations.

Noon emphasized that Kashmiris are entitled to the right of self-determination, reaffirming that India’s occupation of Kashmir is illegal.

He stressed that Kashmir is vital to Pakistan and that resolving the issue is essential for both regional and global peace.

In response to a question, Noon stated that the Kashmir Committee will soon visit the UK to meet with members of the House of Commons and the House of Lords, as well as the Pakistani diaspora. He also mentioned that Pakistan’s diplomatic missions abroad are being activated to raise the Kashmir issue on the global stage.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Dr Tariq Fazal Ch stated that both the government and opposition are united in supporting the Kashmir cause. He assured that the Kashmir Committee will continue to raise the issue, aiming to awaken the world’s conscience.

He also highlighted that the puppet government installed in occupied Kashmir had passed a resolution calling for the restoration of the region’s status, which was revoked in August 2019. Dr Tariq emphasized that the freedom movement in IIOJK is indigenous, and Pakistan will continue to provide moral support until Kashmir achieves freedom.

