Sham 'politics' Of PML-N, PPP Got Exposed; By-election Was Lackluster Activity Without PTI : SACM

Muhammad Irfan 31 minutes ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 11:33 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) on Information Hasaan Khawar Tuesday said that the so-called politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) who were habitually raising merely hollow slogans got exposed in the recent by-election in the provincial metropolis

In a statement issued here, Hasaan Khawar said that the record decrease in NA-133 votes has unnerved PML-N and it should be worried about its bleak political future.

He said PML-N would have faced defeat if PPP had worked hard, adding that the by-election was actually a lackluster activity without PTI.

The SACM said that both parties should be worried about a record decrease in their votes as NA-133 voters totally rejected PML-N narrative.

He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was waiting for spring season as it announced March for its so-called long march.

However, he said the opposition would enter year 2023 but the 'long march' would remain a dream, as it would remain limited to announcement only.

While referring to long march Hasaan said PDM was in pursuit of a vague agenda as their politics would face another defeat on March 23.

He said Maulana Fazal ur Rehman was in the habit of deriving benefits from others, adding that Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz were unconcerned about the long march and were seen enjoying music and songs.

