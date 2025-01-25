Shameless democracy no justification to celebrate Republic Day, Zia Qamar

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The Minister for Information Technology and Chief Organizer of Pakistan People's Party Azad Kashmir, Sardar Zia-ul-Qamar, has stated that India had lost the justification to celebrate Republic Day without recognizing the fundamental and inherent rights of 15 million people.

"The fascist rulers of India have not only violated the promise of the right to self-determination made to the Kashmiri people but have also openly breached international laws and basic human rights," the minister pointed out while talking to APP here on Saturday on the eve of black day being observed in AJK on Sunday against Indian oppression in IIOJ&K. Sardar Zia-ul-Qamar further said that Narendra Modi, who claims to lead the world's largest democracy, won the elections through religious extremism and pre-poll rigging. By following the RSS agenda, Modi has not only inflicted immense oppression on Kashmiri Muslims but has also made life unbearable for minorities in India. By revoking Kashmir's special status against the will and consent of the Kashmiri people, India has mocked the United Nations and Security Council resolutions, he added.

He pointed out that the fascist Modi government did not even spare the shrine of Ajmer Sharif, a symbol of culture, love, and peace. By filing a case against this shared heritage under its own sponsorship and rewriting history, India has deeply wounded the hearts of its own citizens.

He stated that on this day, Kashmiris around the world observe India's Republic Day as Black Day and expose India's true face to the world, highlighting the reality that without granting Kashmiris the right to self-determination, India's claim to being a democracy is the biggest lie of this century.

He further emphasized that Pakistan's participation in the upcoming "Undivided India" event organized by India's Meteorological Department could have significant implications for the Kashmir issue. This is the same department that, in 2020, released a map depicting Azad Kashmir as part of India. The Government of Pakistan must take this matter seriously and make a decision on participation in consultation with Kashmiri leadership, as no compromise can be made on the Kashmir issue or the sacrifices of its martyrs. The right to self-determination is a fundamental and recognized right of the Kashmiri people, which will eventually be granted.

Sardar Zia-ul-Qamar also highlighted that Azad Kashmir is severely affected by climate change. Irregular rainfall has disrupted the natural cycle, impacting all sectors equally. Considering the current environmental challenges in Azad Kashmir, it must be acknowledged that priorities need to be entirely redefined. If timely decisions are not made, the lush green landscape of Kashmir could turn into a barren desert.