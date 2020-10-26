ShameonYouMacro becomes top trend for his anti-Islam marks

(@fidahassanain)

Muslims from around the world have strongly condemned French government for allowing publication of “blasphemous caricatures” and hurting their sentiments in the guise of freedom of expression.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 26th, 2020) #ShameonYouMacro has become top trend to condemn French President Emmanuel Macron for backing publication of “blasphemous” and “anti-Islam” caricatures.

People all walks of life have strongly condemned French government and its President Emmanuel Macron who said they would continue to publish “blasphemous caricatures”.

Last week, a student beheaded a teacher after he showed “blasphemous caricatures” during a class of “freedom of expression” at a school near Paris.

Yesterday, French President Emmanuel Macron said: “We will not give in, ever. We respect all differences in a spirit of peace. We do not accept hate speech and defend reasonable debate. We will always be on the side of human dignity and universal values,” .

There is storm in the Muslim world over blasphemous caricatures.

The French President defended publication of blasphemous caricatures of Islam’s most holy personality, and criticized Muslims.

Millions of people on social media have condemned French government under Emmanuel Macron for its attack on islam in the guise of “Freedom of Expression”.

Pakistan summoned French Ambassador over “blasphemous caricatures” and strongly condemned the speech of French President Macron for expressing hatred against Muslims and Islam.

The social media users are asking France as to why there was ban on Holocaust.

“If Holocaust is your redline, Blasphemy is ours. Period,” said a Twitterati, while condemning French Ambassador.

Even a video went viral on social media which showed a Kuwaiti restaurant having its floor printed with pictures of French President and every visitor was putting their shoes on his face.

Muslim scholars say that Islam is a religion of peace, love, harmony and tolerance but there is no space for blasphemy of any religion. They have condemned French government for allowing re-publication of “blasphemous material” on walls.