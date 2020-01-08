Shamim Asif assumes charge as Punjab Education Foundation MD

Newly-appointed Managing Director of Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Shamim Asif on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Newly-appointed Managing Director of Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) Shamim Asif on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office.

Shamim Asif, a grade-20 officer belonging to the Provincial Management Service (PMS), has served in many departments and autonomous bodies.

He was briefed about working and expansion plans of the Foundation in a meeting held at the Head Office.

Addressing the meeting, he said that the PEF had an important role in promoting education in the disfranchised segments of society through its school partners.

Earlier, PEF Chairman Wasiq Qayum Abbasi welcomed the new MD and hoped that his presence would help to further advance the mission of education-promotion at the grass roots levels.