Shamim Rasul, wife of late economist Dr Ghulam Rasul passes away

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Shamim Rasul, wife of late economist Dr Ghulam Rasul and Mother of Executive Director/Secretary Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Bilal Rasul, passed away in Islamabad on Saturday.

Her funeral prayer will be held at H-8 Graveyard at 5.15 pm today.