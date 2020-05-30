UrduPoint.com
Shamim Rasul, Wife Of Late Economist Dr Ghulam Rasul Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 03:07 PM

Shamim Rasul, wife of late economist Dr Ghulam Rasul passes away

Shamim Rasul, wife of late economist Dr Ghulam Rasul and Mother of Executive Director/Secretary Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Bilal Rasul, passed away in Islamabad on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2020 ) :Shamim Rasul, wife of late economist Dr Ghulam Rasul and Mother of Executive Director/Secretary Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Bilal Rasul, passed away in Islamabad on Saturday.

Her funeral prayer will be held at H-8 Graveyard at 5.15 pm today.

