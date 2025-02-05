Shamim Shawl Calls Solidarity Day Pakistanis' ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ To Kashmir
Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) A prominent Kashmiri woman, Hurriyat leader Shamim Shawl, on Wednesday considers Kashmir Solidarity Day as a symbol of Pakistanis' unwavering commitment and loyalty (Ehd-e-Wafa) to the Kashmiri cause.
Talking to a private news channel, she expressed gratitude to the people of Pakistan by adding that Pakistan has always supported Kashmiris in difficult times.
Regarding India’s aggression, she stated that India has intensified its oppression of Kashmiris but has failed to weaken their spirit of self-determination.
“Kashmir has faced brutality since 1947, but a new wave of oppression has intensified since 2019,” she added.
She further highlighted that India has not only taken away job opportunities from Kashmiris but has also been settling a large number of Indians in the region.
Under the name of development, she noted that India is focusing only on building temples and creating safe zones for non-Kashmiri settlers.
She warned that the heavy presence of armed Indian forces in Kashmir could lead to a genocide-like situation at any time.
