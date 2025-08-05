Shamim Shawl calls 'Youm-e-Istehsal' a grave UN charter violation, urges global wake-up on Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) Marking Youm-e-Istehsal, Hurriyat leader Shamim Shawl Tuesday called it a historic violation of the UN

Charter, urged nations to engage in dialogue over Kashmir and stressed for breaking the international silence as imperative.

In an exclusive conversation with Radio Pakistan's special program on the occasion of Youm-e-Istehsal, Hurriyat leader Shamim Shawl strongly condemned August 5 as a dark day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

She described it as a day of injustice and a blatant violation of the United Nations Charter, highlighting that the unilateral actions taken on this day in 2019 stripped Kashmiris of their fundamental rights and identity.

Shawl emphasized that it is high time for the international community to break its prolonged silence and play an active role in resolving the Kashmir dispute.

She urged world powers and the United Nations to initiate meaningful negotiations among concerned parties to ensure a peaceful resolution in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN resolutions.

Shamim Shawl condemned India’s unilateral actions of August 5, 2019, as a gross violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

She termed the day a symbol of injustice for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, as it marked the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A constitutional provisions that granted special status and protection to the region.

Shawl expressed deep concern over the ongoing efforts to alter the demographic composition of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) through settler colonialism, unlawful domicile laws and land grabs.

She further highlighted the continued human rights abuses and brutalities committed by Indian armed forces in the region, including arbitrary detentions, extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and restrictions on freedom of speech and movement.

Shawl urged the international community to break its silence and hold India accountable for its actions.

She called for immediate and meaningful dialogue, under the auspices of the United Nations to resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Responding to a query, she further highlighted the issue of harassment faced by Kashmiri women, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

She spoke out about the forced disappearances of men, which have left many women, like Safia and others to bear the heavy social, emotional, and economic burdens that follow.