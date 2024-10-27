Shamim Shawl labels Oct 27 'Conspiracy', honors Kashmiri women' s courage

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) A prominent Hurriyat leader Shamim Shawl Sunday has labeled October 27 as "conspiracy propaganda," while paying homage to courageous Kashmiri women, advocating for women delegates and international media to witness the struggles of Kashmiri widows.

In her exclusive interview Radio Pakistan's program, Shamim Shawl strongly condemned India's actions in Kashmir, highlighting the plight of 8,000 half-widows whose husbands are missing and criticized the deteriorating health of 12 Kashmiri women prisoners facing severe health issues while in detention.

She urged authorities to allow women delegates and international media to witness the struggles of Kashmiri widows, exposing India's human rights abuses and advocating for the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination.

She stressed diplomatic corridors to amplify the Kashmiri voice and calling for India, Pakistan and Kashmir to come together to negotiate a resolution to the longstanding issue.

This conflict has been ongoing since 1947 with tensions escalating in 2019 when India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

Shamim Shawl also saluted the courage and resilience of Kashmiri women who have stood side by side with their families and communities, fighting tirelessly for the cause of Kashmir's freedom and self-determination.

These women, who have faced immense hardship, loss and suffering, continue to inspire and drive the movement for Kashmir's rights, often taking on leadership roles and advocating for justice and equality, she mentioned.

She acknowledges the critical role Kashmiri women play in the ongoing struggle, honoring their sacrifices, bravery, and unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri cause.

She also highlighted the historic injustices faced by Kashmiri Muslims, particularly during Maharaja Gulab Singh's rule.

Shawl said he manipulated and disarmed the Muslim majority in Kashmir, imposing unfair policies that dissatisfied the majority of the population.

Responding a query, she said India's conspiracy to suppress Kashmir's freedom struggle has been ongoing for

decades, but the resilience and determination of the Kashmiri people remain unbroken.

Shamim Shawl declared that despite facing immense hardships, human rights abuses and demographic changes aimed at erasing our identity, our struggle for self-determination will continue unabated until we achieve success and freedom from occupation.

"Freedom is an inalienable right of every citizen and Kashmiris will soon reclaim theirs," Shamim Shawl asserted.

"The unwavering resolve of the Kashmiri people, coupled with their unrelenting struggle for self-determination will ultimately triumph over oppression and Kashmir will emerge victorious, free from the shackles of occupation and able to determine its own destiny," she added.

Shamim Shawl further urged the Azad Kashmir government and Pakistan to continue their support for the Kashmiri people's struggle for freedom and self-determination.

In her concluded remarks she calls for collective action to end the occupation and appeals to social media users and the international community to expose India's alleged human rights abuses and conspiracy in Kashmir.