(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th October, 2019) Pakistani actor Shamoon Abbasi's ‘Durj' movie has been given green signal for release in Pakistan from the censor board after removal of controversial scenes.Durj, the film based on real-life incident of two brothers who dug over 100 graves and ate corpses, was earlier due to release on October 11 across the world and on October 18 in Pakistan.

The actor took to social networking website and thanked censor board chairman Danyal Gilani for lifting the ban on Durj.

He also thanked fans and friends who supported the movie at every step.