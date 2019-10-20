UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shamoon Abbasi's 'Durj' To Be Released In Pakistan After Brief Ban

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 03:12 PM

Shamoon Abbasi's 'Durj' to be released in Pakistan after brief ban

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th October, 2019) Pakistani actor Shamoon Abbasi's ‘Durj' movie has been given green signal for release in Pakistan from the censor board after removal of controversial scenes.Durj, the film based on real-life incident of two brothers who dug over 100 graves and ate corpses, was earlier due to release on October 11 across the world and on October 18 in Pakistan.

The actor took to social networking website and thanked censor board chairman Danyal Gilani for lifting the ban on Durj.

He also thanked fans and friends who supported the movie at every step.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Shamoon Abbasi October From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi wins &#039;Best Destination - Middle Eas ..

31 minutes ago

UAE continues to support displaced people in Dhale ..

3 hours ago

UAE-wide celebrations to mark One Year to Go until ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 20, 2019 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

UAE Press: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi to boost aviation

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.