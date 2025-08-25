Shams Colony Police Arrest Theft Accused Within Short Time, Recover 1.4 Miln
Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Shams Colony Police Station team arrested a suspect involved in a recent theft incident within a short time and recovered Rs 1.4 million in cash from his possession.
An official told APP on Monday that acting on the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area, Station House Officer (SHO) Shams Colony Shah Nawaz Dogar, along with ASI Dilshan Farooqi and his team, traced and apprehended the accused in record time.
He said the suspect, identified as Sikandar alias Siku, son of Muhammad Bakhsh, was wanted in case No. 347/25 registered on August 11 under sections 381/411 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
On the accused’s indication, police recovered the stolen amount of Rs 1.4 million in cash.
He added that local residents expressed satisfaction over the police action, appreciating the timely recovery and swift arrest.
The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations lauded the SHO and his team for their efficient performance and commended their efforts in combating crime.
SHO Shams Colony Shah Nawaz told APP that the accused would be prosecuted with strong evidence to ensure exemplary punishment, adding that police would continue their operations with full determination to eliminate crime from the area.
/APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt working on priority to resolve problems of industries: PM3 minutes ago
-
Kayani terms DPM's Bangladesh visit a historic milestone3 minutes ago
-
FBISE to announce HSSC result Tuesday3 minutes ago
-
Governor condemns attack on FC Fort in Hangu4 minutes ago
-
USKT participates in Expo Mela 2025 and Lifestyle Fest14 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers arrested in Bani Gala for overcharging14 minutes ago
-
Ex-policeman, young man commit suicide in separate incidents33 minutes ago
-
Water, Sewerage Corporation refutes allegations against HR officer34 minutes ago
-
PM hosts GB citizens for saving 300 lives from glacial flood in Ghizer34 minutes ago
-
AJK President signs university of Haveli act43 minutes ago
-
Kamal reviews medical devices' licensing system44 minutes ago
-
AJK begins preparations to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH)1 hour ago