Shams Colony Police Arrest Theft Accused Within Short Time, Recover 1.4 Miln

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Shams Colony Police arrest theft accused within short time, recover 1.4 miln

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police’s Shams Colony Police Station team arrested a suspect involved in a recent theft incident within a short time and recovered Rs 1.4 million in cash from his possession.

An official told APP on Monday that acting on the directions of Superintendent of Police (SP) Industrial Area, Station House Officer (SHO) Shams Colony Shah Nawaz Dogar, along with ASI Dilshan Farooqi and his team, traced and apprehended the accused in record time.

He said the suspect, identified as Sikandar alias Siku, son of Muhammad Bakhsh, was wanted in case No. 347/25 registered on August 11 under sections 381/411 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

On the accused’s indication, police recovered the stolen amount of Rs 1.4 million in cash.

He added that local residents expressed satisfaction over the police action, appreciating the timely recovery and swift arrest.

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations lauded the SHO and his team for their efficient performance and commended their efforts in combating crime.

SHO Shams Colony Shah Nawaz told APP that the accused would be prosecuted with strong evidence to ensure exemplary punishment, adding that police would continue their operations with full determination to eliminate crime from the area.

/APP-rzr-mkz

