Shams Colony Police Team Arrested Snatchers, 13 Motorcycles, Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2024 | 10:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Islamabad Police Shams colony police teams arrested two wanted members of snatcher and bike lifter gangs involved in numerous snatching and bike lifting activities, beside recovering 13 stolen motorbikes and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession.

A public relations officer said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of police Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Shams Colony Police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted members of the snatcher and bike lifter gang involved in numerous snatching and bike lifting activities.

The accused were identified as Khuram Mushtaq and Imran Ali.

Police team also recovered 13 stolen motorbikes and weapons with ammunition used in crime from their possession. Cases have been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that, the Islamabad Police is taking all possible measures to protect the life and property of the citizens, no criminal element will be allowed to disturb the peace of the people.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with police and to report any suspicious activity or information on the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via “ICT-15"app for immediate assistance.

