Shams Hamzazai Calls Balochistan Govt To Resolve Public Issues On Priority Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 08:06 PM

Provincial leader of Pakistan Peoples Shams Hamzazai on Saturday urged the Balochistan government to resolve public issues on priority to ensure basic facility and improve the living standard of the masses

Talking to APP, he said the government should take concrete measure to resolve the issues being faced by local people and traders to boost economic activities in the area.

Shams said he will always highlight the public issues at every forum and would ensure the provision of every facility with the initiating of multiple development projects by the government in the region to facilitate the masses.

The provincial government should put the province on the path of economic growth and development, he added.

Shams Hamzazai said that there was no shortage of oil, gas, forestry and other mineral resources across the province and these resources would help develop the area as well as the whole province.

He said the issues raised by the people included provision of water, construction of roads and establishment of schools and hospitals, provision of jobs, electricity and others should be solved on priority basis.

He said that people were disappointed with the selfishness and vested interests of other political figures of the area.

He said that he would work day and night within available resources to solve the problems and difficulties of the people.

