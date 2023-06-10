UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published June 10, 2023 | 11:31 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :Provincial Leader of Pakistan Peoples Party has urged the provincial government to formulate a task force to determine the losses of farmers due to hailstorms and heavy rains.

The authorities concerned should immediately respond to the situation and prepare a comprehensive strategy to address the problems of farmers in rain affected areas in the province, Shams Hzazai said in a statement.

He said all over Balochistan the heavy hailstorm had badly affected agricultural farms, grasslands, vegetation equally in the area that had caused a huge loss to the already suffering region.

He said asked the government to announce a relief package for the affected farmers as half of all crops have been destroyed.

The farmers were struggling with limited resources in the province as the calamity has devastated the fields, ahead of its harvest days, he maintained.

Agriculture accounts for 30 to 40 percent people's livelihood in the province but the sector was already struggling for years due to drought and dwindling water supplies.

The provincial government should take measures to identify the losses and damages besides initiating rehabilitation of the people on a war footing basis, he added.

