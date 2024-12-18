Shamshad Ahmad Bajwa Elected As Member Of JCP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 11:09 PM
Member Punjab Bar Council (PbBC), Shamshad Ahmad Bajwa Advocate, has been elected as a member of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) for two years, according to a press release issued here on Wednesday
His election was finalized at a general house meeting of the bar council held under the chairmanship of PbBC Vice Chairman Chaudhry Babar Waheed.
A large number of members attended the meeting, while former Supreme Court Bar president Ahsan Bhoon, former Lahore High Court Bar president Pir Masood Chishti, and Lahore Bar Association President Munir Hussain Bhatti were also present.
Speaking to the media, PbBC Vice Chairman Chaudhry Babar Waheed said that Shamshad Ahmad Bajwa is an honest and professional lawyer and would play a positive role in the commission.
