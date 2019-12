Shamshad Akhtar removed from post of SAPM

Special assistant to the Prime Minister Imrn Khan, Shamshad Akhtar has been removed from her post

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th December, 2019) Special assistant to the Prime Minister Imrn Khan, Shamshad Akhtar has been removed from her post. Shamshad Akhtar was appointed as special assistant of PM on public -private partnership; but now she has been removed from the post.Cabinet division has denotified Shamshad Akhtar, Yousaf Baig Mirza.