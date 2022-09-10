- Home
Shamshad Appointed As EC In KP
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2022 | 02:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Shamshad Khan has been appointed Provincial Election Commissioner in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a notification issued here on Saturday said.
Earlier, Shamshad Khan was the Director General in Election Commission Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
