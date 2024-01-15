Shamshad Khan expresses grief over demise of four election employees in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shamshad Khan on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the tragic deaths of four employees of the Election Commission of Pakistan due to gas leakage in the Kashmore district of Sindh.

He expressed these views while addressing a condolence reference for the deceased employees here on Monday. The deceased include an election officer, two data entry operators and a sub-assistant.

The Provincial Election Commissioner and Joint Provincial Election Commissioner in their message expressed heartfelt sympathy and regret to the families of the deceased.

Collective prayer was offered to raise the ranks of the deceased and grant patience to the family members.