Shamsuddin Soomro assigned to hold charge of DG SBCA

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Shamsuddin Soomro, an officer of PAS (BS-21), Additional Chief Secretary, Provincial Ombudsman (Mohtasib) Secretariat, Sindh has been assigned to hold additional charge of the post of Director General(DG), Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Karachi until further orders, said a notification issued here on Friday.