Shan-e-Bahawalpur Awards to be given to outstanding performers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Shan-e-Bahawalpur Awards will be given to residents of Bahawalpur who have done exceptionally well in different fields.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements regarding Shan-e-Bahawalpur Awards.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Shan-e-Bahawalpur Awards will be given to those who have rendered extraordinary services in various fields of life. He said that the awards are a recognition of their abilities and services.

He said that the award will motivate the young generation. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Director Colleges Professor Dr Ibrahim, Divisional sports Officer Aamir Hameed, and others were present.