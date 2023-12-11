Open Menu

Shan-e-Bahawalpur Awards To Be Given To Outstanding Performers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 11, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Shan-e-Bahawalpur Awards to be given to outstanding performers

Shan-e-Bahawalpur Awards will be given to residents of Bahawalpur who have done exceptionally well in different fields

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) Shan-e-Bahawalpur Awards will be given to residents of Bahawalpur who have done exceptionally well in different fields.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements regarding Shan-e-Bahawalpur Awards.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Shan-e-Bahawalpur Awards will be given to those who have rendered extraordinary services in various fields of life. He said that the awards are a recognition of their abilities and services.

He said that the award will motivate the young generation. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Director Colleges Professor Dr Ibrahim, Divisional sports Officer Aamir Hameed, and others were present.

Related Topics

Sports Young Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Zubair Jamali calls on Health Minister Dr. Amir

Zubair Jamali calls on Health Minister Dr. Amir

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to continue engagement with int ..

Pakistan committed to continue engagement with int'l community on Afghanistan pe ..

2 minutes ago
 KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

KP govt decides to launch Khushal KP programme

2 minutes ago
 Food items being provided to citizens at lower pri ..

Food items being provided to citizens at lower price: DC

2 minutes ago
 BISP benefits over 8.3 mln children with Taleemi W ..

BISP benefits over 8.3 mln children with Taleemi Wazaif; 150,000 students with u ..

3 minutes ago
 COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel ..

COP28 draft deal calls for 'reducing' fossil fuel production, consumption

8 minutes ago
Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

Family planning centre inaugurated at RCH

8 minutes ago
 OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

OSA Platinum Jubilee Cricket Tournament kicks off

8 minutes ago
 NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

NBFC posts 35.9% growth in FY23

8 minutes ago
 Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

Outlaws allegedly torture BISP officer

8 minutes ago
 Walk against corruption held

Walk against corruption held

8 minutes ago
 #KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

#KoiJawazNahi 16 Days Campaign concludes

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan