Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Week From Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) week from tomorrow

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab government will celebrate Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) week from November 16 to 22 in a befitting manner to highlight the glorious and sacred life of the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

According to official sources here on Sunday, at provincial level special programmes including Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conferences, Mehfil-e-Naat, Ulema and Mashaikh conference, All Punjab Naatia Mushaira, Mehfil-e-Sama, special lectures on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUHim), Mehfil-e-Milad for women, calligraphy exhibition, speech competitions, special radio transmission, special stage play "Roshan Rahain" would be held.

Seerat scholarships worth Rs 500 million for the students of schools, colleges and universities would be given.

It is pertinent to mention here that special programmes would be held at division, tehsil and district level to celebrate the Shan-e-Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) week.

