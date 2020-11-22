UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) Week To Be Celebrated Next Year With Same Spirit, Honour

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd November 2020 | 11:20 PM

Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) week to be celebrated next year with same spirit, honour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here on Sunday attended the Mehfil-e-Samaa held under auspices of Auqaf department in connection with Shah-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) week.

The Mehfil-e-Samaa started with the recitation of Holy Quran followed by Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH).

The famous Qawal Abu Muhammad performed in Mehfil-e-Samaa and presented 'Sufiana and Arifana Kalam'.

The chief minister and the participants of the Mehfil-e-Samaa appreciated the performance of the Qawwal Abu Muhammad and his companions.

The chief minister went to the stage and appreciated their performance.

The chief minister said that Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) week had been celebrated throughout the province with religious zeal.

CM said that the Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Alameen (PBUH) week will be celebrated next year with the same spirit and honour.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab government organized special programmes including Naatia Mushaira, Muhafil-e-Samaa, Ulema and Mashaikh conference, competitions of recitation of Holy Quran, Naat, Husn-e-Qirat and quiz were organized in educational institutions of Punjab.

Provincial Ministers Raja Basharat, Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal,Commissioner Lahore Division, Secretary Auqaf, Secretary Information, high officials,religious personalities and a large number of people attended Mehfil-e-Samaa.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed Same Sunday Usman Buzdar Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Netherlands Business Council UAE announces winners ..

41 minutes ago

MOFAIC honours &#039;GCC Family Reunion Team&#039;

56 minutes ago

ERC intensifies humanitarian response in Kurdistan ..

1 hour ago

Ma’an to launch financial literacy programme

1 hour ago

Sawab Center launches new campaign exposing Daesh ..

2 hours ago

UAE assessing return to service of Boeing&#039;s 7 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.