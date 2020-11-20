UrduPoint.com
"Shan-e-Rehmat-ul-Lilalmeen Week" Celebrating Till Nov 22 : Firdous Ashiq

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 11:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information and Culture Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said that the province was celebrating "Rahmatul Lil Alameen week" till November 22 with great religious zeal and stressed upon the people to mold their lives according to golden principles of Islam.

Talking to a private news channel, she urged people to follow the golden guiding principles laid out by the Prophet (SAWW) and revert to the teachings of islam to regain our lost prominence and stature in the world.

She said the publication of profane sketches in the West had hurt the sentiments of billions of Muslims around the globe and Prime Minister Imran Khan, becoming the voice of Ummah, strongly condemned it and raised the issue at every forum, including the United Nations.

She said freedom of expression should not be misused as a means to hurt public sentiments or religious beliefs and fan inter-religious hatred.

At a time of rising racism, intolerance, and populism, there was a need for promoting harmony among peoples and communities, she added.

She said with organizing this week we want to send a strong message to rest of the world that Islam is a religion of peace and promotes tolerance, brotherhood, and harmony. The life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for every person of this world.

The main aim of organizing the conference was to highlight the soft image of Islam, disseminate teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) across the globe and also make the minorities of the country feel included, respected and honored according to the teachings of the final Prophet of Islam, Muhammad (SAWW), she added.

She also detailed about different activities planned by the provincial government during the week that special conferences, events and Mehfil-e-Milad are being arranged to pay respect to the last messenger whose life and teachings are beacon of light for the whole mankind.

All the provincial ministers are taking active part in it as well, she added.

