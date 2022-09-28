'Shan-e-Rehmatallil Alameen week' to be celebrated from Sept 30

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :In line with the directions of the Punjab government, Shan-e-Rehmatallil Alameen week will be celebrated at all government colleges from September 30.

Speeches, Qirat and Husan-e-Naat competitions among boys and girls students will be arranged at tehsil, district and province level.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, the topics of the week will be Rehbar-e-Insaniat, Mohsin-e-Insaniat and Rehmatallil Alameen for all worlds.Mehfil Milad will be held in the institutions on Friday.

The contests will continue till October 7.