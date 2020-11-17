Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) week being celebrated with full devotion: Mian Aslam Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Industries, Trade and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that on the direction of Chief Minister, Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen (PBUH) week was being celebrated with full devotion and reverence across the province.

Devotional prayers were being offered in the honour of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH). In his special message in this regard, the minister said that a Muslim's faith cannot be complete unless he has great love for the holy Prophet (PBUH), who brought a great revolution in the world in a short period of time with his high character and best life values.

The life of the Last Prophet (PBUH) (Seerat-un-Nabi) is a beacon of light for humanity,he said, and added that the world could be made a heavenly place by following the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). "The benefactor of humanity, Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is dearest to every Muslim more than anyone else in the universe", he maintained.

Mian Aslam Iqbal said that love for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) requires that we shape our lives in accordance with his teachings which propagate peace, tolerance and brotherhood as well as elimination of oppression, injustice and insecurity from the society.