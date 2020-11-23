UrduPoint.com
"Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)" Week Celebrated With Zeal And Zest In Rawalpindi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :In connection with "Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH)" week various programs including Naatiya Mushaira, Mehafil-e-Samaa, Mehfil e Milad, conferences, declamations, exhibitions and other activities were arranged to pay homage to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) who is a source of light and guidance for the entire humanity.

In this regard, Islamic Studies Department of Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) organized one day conference titled "Peace and Reconciliation in the Light of Prophetic Teachings (PBUH).

Speaking on the occasion, speakers said that Holy Quran is the source of information for all of us irrespective of times and ages and all our problems will be resolved by following the teachings of Holy Quran and Holy Prophet (PBUH).

They shed light on the economic, social, religious and political life of the Holy Prophet and said that the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for every person of this world.

Mehfil-e-Milad was arranged in Punjab Council of the Arts where Member Punjab Assembly, Farah Agha was the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Farah Agha said, to love Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is in the blood of every Muslim, adding, a Muslim is incomplete without the Love for Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

A calligraphy exhibition based on Ism-e-Mubrak Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) and Seerat conference also arranged in Arts Council.

Chief guest , Mushaal Hussein Mullick and other speakers said that the life of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) is a beacon for Muslims and 'only by following the guidance of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), we can succeed in this world and in the hereafter.

A Seerat-un-Nabi Conference was also held at Government Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College to enlighten the different aspects of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) life.

Deputy Commissioner (DC), Capt ® Anwar Ul Haq while addressing the participants urged to follow the golden guiding principles laid out by the Prophet (SAWW) and follow the teachings of islam to regain our lost prominence and stature in the world.

Naat, speech, quiz and calligraphic competition were organized at Govt Degree College for Women, Jhanda Cheechi to let the children know how our Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad SAW led a pious life, which leads to success here & after.

Mehfil-e-Sama was arranged at Punjab Council of the Arts, where legend Aziz Mian Qawals'son Imran Aziz Mian Qawal gave wonderful performance at Mehfil-e-Sama.

City Police also celebrated the week where the buildings of various police stations illuminated through colorful buntings and banners and the Naats were recited .

A large number of police officers and personnel attended this session with great interest and passion and a spiritual effect came out of the audience while Tilawat e Quran Majeed and Naat e Rasool e Maqbool (P.B.U.H) were reciting.

