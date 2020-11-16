Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen rally held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :-:The district administration organized a rally in connection with Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen week here on Monday.

Member Provincial Assembly Firdous Rai led the rally which started from District Council Chowk and concluded at Clock Tower Chowk after passing through different city roads.

Assistant Commissioner Ayub Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioners Fazal Rabbi Cheema, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Faisalabad Umar Maqbool, CEO education Ali Ahmad Siyan, Director Labor Malik Munawar Awan, Civil Defense Officer Rana Abbas, Administrative Officer Riaz Anjum, Members Peace Committee Maulana Muhammad Riaz Kharal, Aslam Bhalli, Mumtaz Hussain, ChaCha Abdul Rashid, teachers, students and civil society members also participated in the rally.

The participants were holding banners and placards. They also recited Durood-o-Salaam while marching on various roads including Khaleeq Qureshi Road, Press Club Road, Katchery Bazaar Chowk, etc.

Addressing the participants, the speakers said that on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, the week was being observed to pay homage to the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

They said the objective of observing the week was to show deep rooted affiliations with the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and show the world that every Muslim was ready to sacrifice his life for Namoos-e-Risalat (PBUH).

They urged the Muslim Ummah to forge unity among its ranks to foil conspiracies of enemy.