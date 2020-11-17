Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen rally held at GCWUF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Government College Women University Faisalabad on Tuesday organized Shan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (PBUH) rally.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rubina Farooq led the rally while directors, coordinators, faculty and a large number of students participated in the rally.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans expressing the sanctity of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

Addressing the rally, VC Rubina Farooq said, "Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the last prophet and love with him is the basic of our faith".

"We can scarify our lives for the sanctity of Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), she said.

Rubina Farooq said that islam is the religion of peace and security and emphasis the students for following the teaching of love, peace and brotherhood.

Bishop Khalid Bashir also attended the rally and gave the message of inter-religion harmony, tolerance, peaceand love.

He also condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France.