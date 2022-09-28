Shan-e-Rehmatullil Alameen ceremonies to be held across Punjab: Revenue minister

Punjab minister for revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan has directed all the revenue officials to organize ceremonies from first day of Rabiul Awwal to the 12th day of the Islamic month to celebrate the birthday of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab minister for revenue Nawabzada Mansoor Ahmad Khan has directed all the revenue officials to organize ceremonies from first day of Rabiul Awwal to the 12th day of the Islamic month to celebrate the birthday of last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

The minister said that ceremonies including Seerat conferences, All Punjab 'Naatia Mushaira', Ulema Mashaikh Conference, Mahafil-e-Samaa, lectures on Seerat un Nabi (PBUH), Mahafil-e-Milad to be participated by women, calligraphy exhibitions, speech contests and documentaries would be played during the twelve days on the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.