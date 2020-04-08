UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shan Foods Helps Fight Hunger Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 07:45 PM

Shan Foods helps fight hunger amid coronavirus crisis

The country's one of the spice industries, Shan Foods has come forward to help fight hunger during the coronavirus crisis by providing support to daily wage workers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The country's one of the spice industries, Shan Foods has come forward to help fight hunger during the coronavirus crisis by providing support to daily wage workers.

As the pandemic began to grip the country, the company stepped up its efforts and began diverting all its resources towards providing support to daily wage workers, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The company has partnered up with the United Nations Association of Pakistan (UNAP), JDC, the Orange Tree Foundation and Hum Network, who are distributing ration packs to deserving families.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Company Orange All Hum Network Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police decides to make lockdown further effective, ..

6 minutes ago

Britain's Johnson 'responding to treatment' but re ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh Governor meets with K-Electric CEO

6 minutes ago

Neymar is welcome anytime at Barca, says Suarez

6 minutes ago

Russia's Putin orders bonuses for 'frontline' viru ..

11 minutes ago

Rs 144 billion to be distributed among 12 million ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.