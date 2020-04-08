Shan Foods helps fight hunger amid coronavirus crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The country's one of the spice industries, Shan Foods has come forward to help fight hunger during the coronavirus crisis by providing support to daily wage workers.

As the pandemic began to grip the country, the company stepped up its efforts and began diverting all its resources towards providing support to daily wage workers, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

The company has partnered up with the United Nations Association of Pakistan (UNAP), JDC, the Orange Tree Foundation and Hum Network, who are distributing ration packs to deserving families.