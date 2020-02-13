Shan Foods partner with Robin Hood Army to give food to poor

Shan Foods partnered with Robin Hood Army to distribute 33,000 Shoop noodles to people in underserved areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Shan Foods partnered with Robin Hood Army to distribute 33,000 Shoop noodles to people in underserved areas.

As a part of a new initiative begun by Shan Foods, under their corporate social responsibility, the partnership aimed to deliver food to underprivileged communities, said a press release on Thursday.

The packets were distributed in Mubarak Village, Shanti Nagar, Manghopir and Malir. Five thousand packs were also given to Khana Ghar at Khuda ki Basti.

Maria Rashdi, Senior Marketing Communications and e-Commerce Manager, Shan Foods talking about this initiative said, "At Shan Foods we care about the people in our society.

We are extremely thankful to the Robin Hood Army for joining hands with us on this initiative and for helping us distribute the packs to deserving people." Rodney D'Souza, the lead on this project from the Robin Hood Army team commented, "it is always heartening to see companies contributing towards our cause. We are very happy, the Shan Foods team thought of us while planning this drive."