UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shan Foods Partner With Robin Hood Army To Give Food To Poor

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:07 PM

Shan Foods partner with Robin Hood Army to give food to poor

Shan Foods partnered with Robin Hood Army to distribute 33,000 Shoop noodles to people in underserved areas

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Shan Foods partnered with Robin Hood Army to distribute 33,000 Shoop noodles to people in underserved areas.

As a part of a new initiative begun by Shan Foods, under their corporate social responsibility, the partnership aimed to deliver food to underprivileged communities, said a press release on Thursday.

The packets were distributed in Mubarak Village, Shanti Nagar, Manghopir and Malir. Five thousand packs were also given to Khana Ghar at Khuda ki Basti.

Maria Rashdi, Senior Marketing Communications and e-Commerce Manager, Shan Foods talking about this initiative said, "At Shan Foods we care about the people in our society.

We are extremely thankful to the Robin Hood Army for joining hands with us on this initiative and for helping us distribute the packs to deserving people." Rodney D'Souza, the lead on this project from the Robin Hood Army team commented, "it is always heartening to see companies contributing towards our cause. We are very happy, the Shan Foods team thought of us while planning this drive."

Related Topics

Army Lead Malir From

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

41 minutes ago

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

2 hours ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

2 hours ago

US Imposes Nonproliferation Sanctions on 3 Russian ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan needs adequate preventive measures to dea ..

4 minutes ago

SU-IBA organizes "BIGWIZ 20" to showcase student-e ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.