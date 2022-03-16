UrduPoint.com

Shan Shares, Ismail Foundation Join Hands For A Clean, Green Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Shan Shares, Ismail Foundation join hands for a clean, green Pakistan

In its commitment to promote green and healthy communities, Shan Shares, the CSR identity of Shan Foods, has partnered with Ismail Foundation, an independent, not-for-profit organization founded as an extension of Ismail Industries Limited, to construct and maintain a park under the Foundation's WASL project (Water and Sanitation Logistics).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :In its commitment to promote green and healthy communities, Shan Shares, the CSR identity of Shan Foods, has partnered with Ismail Foundation, an independent, not-for-profit organization founded as an extension of Ismail Industries Limited, to construct and maintain a park under the Foundation's WASL project (Water and Sanitation Logistics).

WASL is a social impact project of Ismail Foundation which aims to provide access to safe, low-cost, and high-quality drinking water to all through its state-of-the-art water containers and RO plant, said a press release issued here.

Under this partnership, Shan Shares will sponsor WASL for the construction of a recreational park in the area surrounding the plant.

This initiative will not only help support the clean water project but also uplift the quality of living of the residents by providing them with cleaner air to breathe and bringing positive changes to their health and well being.

Maria Rashdi, Head of Corporate communication and PR at Shan Foods, sharing her views on the initiative said, "Through this partnership, we hope to promote the preservation of the environment and encourage a healthy lifestyle among people. At Shan Foods, we believe that it is our responsibility to nurture and protect the environment we are a part of." Arif Hussain Nomani, Head of HR at Ismail Industries, while commenting on the partnership, said, "Conservation of natural resources, especially water, is the core objective behind the WASL project.

As a corporation ourselves, we recognize the impact such initiatives from corporate sector carry. We appreciate Shan Shares' contribution to our cause and hope to keep playing our part for the betterment of our environment."Shan Shares is committed to raising awareness and taking action for uplifting communities and the environment through its various initiatives centered around the well being and protection of the planet and people.

Related Topics

Water All From Ismail Industries Limited

Recent Stories

9 held for possessing illegal weapons

9 held for possessing illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 Two accused involved in murder of trader held

Two accused involved in murder of trader held

2 minutes ago
 Coming days to be defining moments in Pakistan's h ..

Coming days to be defining moments in Pakistan's history: Prime Minister

16 minutes ago
 Balochistan High Court takes notice of direct recr ..

Balochistan High Court takes notice of direct recruitment of DSPs in Balochistan ..

16 minutes ago
 CM KP announces increase in compensation for heirs ..

CM KP announces increase in compensation for heirs of Kocha Risaldar tragedy

18 minutes ago
 DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centre to inspect arrange ..

DC visits Ehsaas Kafalat Centre to inspect arrangements

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>