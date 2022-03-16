Shan Shares, Ismail Foundation join hands for a clean, green Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

In its commitment to promote green and healthy communities, Shan Shares, the CSR identity of Shan Foods, has partnered with Ismail Foundation, an independent, not-for-profit organization founded as an extension of Ismail Industries Limited, to construct and maintain a park under the Foundation's WASL project (Water and Sanitation Logistics).

WASL is a social impact project of Ismail Foundation which aims to provide access to safe, low-cost, and high-quality drinking water to all through its state-of-the-art water containers and RO plant, said a press release issued here.

Under this partnership, Shan Shares will sponsor WASL for the construction of a recreational park in the area surrounding the plant.

This initiative will not only help support the clean water project but also uplift the quality of living of the residents by providing them with cleaner air to breathe and bringing positive changes to their health and well being.

Maria Rashdi, Head of Corporate communication and PR at Shan Foods, sharing her views on the initiative said, "Through this partnership, we hope to promote the preservation of the environment and encourage a healthy lifestyle among people. At Shan Foods, we believe that it is our responsibility to nurture and protect the environment we are a part of." Arif Hussain Nomani, Head of HR at Ismail Industries, while commenting on the partnership, said, "Conservation of natural resources, especially water, is the core objective behind the WASL project.

As a corporation ourselves, we recognize the impact such initiatives from corporate sector carry. We appreciate Shan Shares' contribution to our cause and hope to keep playing our part for the betterment of our environment."Shan Shares is committed to raising awareness and taking action for uplifting communities and the environment through its various initiatives centered around the well being and protection of the planet and people.